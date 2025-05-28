Alongside Expands Southern California Footprint with Acquisition of San Diego ABA

Fullerton-headquartered Alongside, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis services for children with autism across Southern California, has announced the acquisition of San Diego ABA, a respected provider of autism services in the San Diego region.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Alongside’s ability to serve families throughout Southern California by expanding access to high-quality, personalized ABA services in homes, schools and clinics. It represents a continued commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate care and building inclusive communities where children with autism can thrive.

“We are excited to welcome San Diego ABA into the Alongside family,” said Dr. Ronit Molko, CEO of Alongside. “They bring a strong clinical team, deep ties to the local community and a shared dedication to helping children with autism reach their fullest potential. Together, we are even better positioned to support families with the services they need, when and where they need them.”

Nicholas Ascolese, co-owner of San Diego ABA, will remain on board to help lead the San Diego region through its next phase of growth. “Selling San Diego ABA was a big decision, and I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Alongside,” said Ascolese. “We share a vision for delivering exceptional care and expanding access to services for families across the region. This partnership not only allows us to reach more children who need support but also creates new opportunities for our dedicated staff to grow, develop and thrive within a values-aligned organization.”

The integration of San Diego ABA into Alongside will maintain continuity of care for current clients and ensure a smooth transition for staff and families. Leadership from both organizations will collaborate to align best practices and elevate service delivery across regions.

With this acquisition, Alongside continues its mission of delivering evidence-based, individualized care that empowers children and families, while building sustainable systems to support long-term growth and clinical impact. Agenda Health served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to San Diego ABA in this transaction.

Information was sourced from PR Newswire. To learn more, contact press@alongside.com.