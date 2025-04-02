Beatbot Announces the First AI-Powered Robotic Pool Cleaner

Beatbot announced its new AquaSense 2 Series, an AI-driven robotic pool cleaner designed for advanced, autonomous cleaning. The cleaner offers an automated, hands-free experience for multi-level cleaning, AI-driven trash identification, and adaptive pool mapping.

“Our goal at Beatbot is to leverage cutting-edge technology to simplify pool maintenance and enhance the ownership experience. The AquaSense 2 Ultra embodies years of innovation, delivering a seamless, efficient solution that lets you enjoy your pool without the burden of upkeep,” said Siler Wang, CEO and founder of Beatbot. “This isn’t just a cleaner – it’s a partner in creating a pristine, hassle-free pool environment.”

Beatbot’s HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping Technology is a cleaning system that permits real-time pool mapping and cleaning optimization. The HybridSense™ AI scans and learns a pool’s dimensions, shapes and primary trash zones to optimize cleaning times. It prioritizes regions requiring attention, detects high-traffic locations and guarantees comprehensive coverage using the least energy possible.

The cleaner incorporates an AI camera with dual TOF sensors, two infrared sensors, and four ultrasonic sensors for complete pool coverage and mapping. The sensors enable the AquaSense 2 to detect, navigate, and clean pool areas with multiple platform levels. It also integrates five separate cleaning functions simultaneously to address dirt and debris on floors, walls, waterlines and surfaces while including water clarification that aligns with a professional cleaning service.

The AquaSense 2 was designed to use AI to navigate and clean any size pool. It does not require manual retrieval and automatically parks when cleaning is finished or the battery is low. The founders wanted users to be able to call the cleaner back anytime and included remote control capabilities for greater precision and flexibility for targeted cleaning.

With the AquaSense 2 Series, customers receive an extended 3-year guarantee, providing peace of mind. Customers can purchase the AquaSense 2 Ultra ($3,450), the AquaSense 2 Pro ($2,499), and the AquaSense 2 ($1,499) on Beatbot’s official website and Amazon store .

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of the swimming pool environment. The company specializes in brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, and sonar laser SLAM.

