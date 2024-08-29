Fashion Nova Acquires Office Building in Heart of Beverly Hills

Fashion Nova acquired an office building in the heart of Beverly Hills at 407 N. Maple Drive for $118 million with plans to make the building its new global headquarters. The tech-enabled fashion retailer’s founder and CEO Richard Saghian acquired the 175,000-square-foot building in an all-cash transaction.

The company touted the four-story building’s contemporary architecture and Zen-like gardens along with an atrium sky bridge, solarium and large outdoor terraces. It includes three stories of subterranean parking. More than 500 employees will work at the headquarters when it opens in late 2024, which will also include a fitness studio, wellness spa, content and podcast studios, a screening room, a showroom and an organic restaurant. A portion of the building will serve as dedicated space for Nova Social Club, a private, invitation-only social club that will serve as a collaborative space for creators, influencers, celebrities and VIP guests.

“This building is an irreplaceable asset, and it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire such a strategically located parcel of land in the heart of Beverly Hills,” said Saghian in a statement.

Fashion Nova has amassed over 40 million social media followers and reported annual sales of approximately $2 billion last year.