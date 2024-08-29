Los Angeles-based Shomof Group Sells Lüm Hotel in Inglewood

The 179-room Lüm Hotel in Inglewood was sold by Los Angeles-based Shomof Group for $57.2 million. The hotel is located immediately adjacent to the brand-new Intuit Dome, where the Los Angeles Clippers will begin playing this season.

Under Shomof’s ownership, the hotel added a new gym, pool and restaurant. The Cork & Batter restaurant is a highlight of the property. It opened in 2022 and is comprised of 10,000 square feet spread across three levels, including a rooftop bar.

The new owner of the property, the Chartres Lodging Group, is planning an extensive repositioning of the hotel into a lodging destination to serve the sports and entertainment district. It may also attract visitors due to its proximity to Los Angeles International Airport.

Rod Apodaca of RJA Hotels was the listing broker. Apodaca founded his boutique brokerage firm in May 2021 to provide hotel investment, brokerage and advisory services.