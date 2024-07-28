President & CEO

AltaMed Health Services

At the helm of AltaMed Health Services Corporation, president and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha has transformed it from a single storefront clinic into California’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a top-five national leader. Recognizing the link between community health and prosperity, he expanded AltaMed to 61 sites with over 4,900 employees, serving nearly 500,000 patients yearly. Under his leadership, AltaMed has addressed critical healthcare workforce shortages and formed partnerships with institutions like the University of La Verne, launching the Cástulo de la Rocha College of Health and Well-Being. AltaMed’s expansion of PACE and acquisitions like Healthy Smiles for Kids and ChapCare have furthered its impact, while its culturally relevant care approach continues to drive exceptional health outcomes.

