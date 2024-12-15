CEO & Founder

Variant Strategies

Abby Goldberg is the founder and CEO of Variant Strategies, a firm dedicated to creating meaningful change through innovative advocacy tools and media. Over two decades, she has collaborated with governments, business leaders, artists, nonprofits, grassroots activists and world leaders to address global issues through strategic legal advocacy and storytelling. Goldberg previously served as director of communication and fundraising at the Global Justice Center, raising over $3 million for human rights initiatives. Recognized as a leader in technology and human rights, she has developed the first mobile tool to coordinate responses to gender-based violence in Haiti. Goldberg continues to lead high-impact campaigns that drive policy changes and support vulnerable communities.

