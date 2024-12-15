Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

Adrienne Kessler has dedicated nearly 30 years to supporting individuals with disabilities. As CEO of the Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) since 2016, she has transformed the organization into one of the region’s leading providers. Under her leadership, SLDC’s clinical services expanded by 181% and fundraising efforts reached new heights. In 2024, SLDC was honored as a California Nonprofit of the Year. Kessler has forged partnerships with academic institutions for research and was elected board president of the California Association of Private Special Education Schools. She also serves on advisory boards for City National Bank and the UCI CX Graduate Program, leveraging her expertise to benefit the broader community.

