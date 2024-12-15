EVP, Director of Real Estate | California Bank & Trust

Aegea Lee, executive vice president and regional director of California Bank & Trust’s Orange County real estate lending group, has been with CB&T since 1999. With a proven record in cultivating and managing lending relationships, she has originated over $4 billion in new loan production and manages a $1-billion portfolio. Named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking by US Banker Magazine in 2011, Lee has arranged and managed over $2 billion in complex syndicated loan facilities. As co-chair of CB&T’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council since 2021, she promotes organizational inclusivity. She and her husband serve on the board of trustees for the SchoolPower Laguna Beach Education Foundation, supporting education and well-being in Laguna Beach public schools.

