Founder & CEO Brightland

Aishwarya Iyer is the founder and CEO of Brightland, a California-made pantry essentials brand renowned for its high-quality olive oils, honeys and vinegars. With over a decade in public affairs and corporate communications in New York, she moved to Los Angeles to launch Brightland in 2018 after discovering authenticity issues in the olive oil industry. The brand sold out within a week and amassed a waitlist of over 1,000 people. Under Iyer’s leadership, Brightland has expanded its product line, achieved 40-50% year-over-year growth and is now available in over 900 stores nationwide. Recognized by Create & Cultivate’s 100 and Inc.’s Female Founders 100, she combines her Indian American heritage and passion for food to connect land and cuisine authentically.

