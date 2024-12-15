CEO & Founder | TOOTRiS

Founders/Entrepreneurs

Alessandra Lezama, founder and CEO of TOOTRiS, is a seasoned entrepreneur and technology leader with over 20 years of experience transforming underperforming companies. An immigrant from Spain and former Montessori teacher, her personal journey inspired her to create TOOTRiS, an award-winning childcare platform that empowers parents, providers and employers by enhancing childcare access and affordability. Under Lezama’s leadership, TOOTRiS has partnered with major organizations, including the City of San Diego and Micron, and was recognized by Fast Company for its groundbreaking impact. In 2024, the platform launched the T4Kids program to simplify childcare subsidy access in partnership with the California Department of Social Services. She also serves on various councils and boards, advocating for early childhood education and economic development.

