Founder & CEO | The Influence

Alexandra Lasky is the founder and CEO of The Influence, an events, PR and talent/influencer branding agency. With over 20 years of experience, she is known for her skill in aligning brands with the right talent to create memorable events, particularly in the L.A. market. A UMASS Amherst Isenberg School of Management graduate, Lasky leads a nationwide team of 20, handling global projects across fashion, film, lifestyle and hospitality. She is dedicated to experiential PR, elevating events to create lasting buzz. She serves on boards for organizations like Rhonda’s Kiss, Race to Erase MS, UNICEF and more, and is a member of the Forbes Business Council and Female Founders Collective.

