Managing Partner YOKA | SMITH, LLP

Alice Chen Smith, managing partner of YOKA | SMITH, LLP, is an accomplished trial lawyer specializing in catastrophic personal injury, product liability and business litigation throughout California. Recognized for her results-driven approach, she has been a Super Lawyers Southern California Rising Star since 2012 and a Super Lawyer since 2022. Smith joined the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2019 and serves as membership co-chair. She is also the secretary-treasurer of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC) and will be its president in 2026. In addition, Smith serves on the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s President’s Advisory Committee on Women in the Legal Profession and is a board member of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL).