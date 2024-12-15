Co-Founder, Asset & Property Manager | SoCal Premier Property Management, Inc.

With over 17 years in real estate, asset and property management, Alicia Bramble is the co-founder of SoCal Premier Property Management Inc., serving South Los Angeles. Specializing in affordable housing, she has managed multifamily assets and implemented social programs. At Avanath Capital Management, she oversaw over 20 multifamily assets across several states. Known for her expertise in rural affordable housing, Bramble managed properties for People’s Self-Help Housing Corporation, including 46 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Assets totaling 1,700 units. A keynote speaker at national conferences, she is dedicated to her community, having held leadership roles in organizations supporting African American commercial real estate professionals. Bramble holds a B.A. in sociology from San Diego State University and is pursuing an M.B.A. from Syracuse University, expected in 2024.