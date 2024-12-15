Managing Director | Northwestern Mutual

Amber Romo, managing director of Northwestern Mutual’s Inland Empire office, is the first woman in her network to hold this title. She leads new advisor development while maintaining a comprehensive financial planning practice, specializing in supporting successful women, business owners and entertainment professionals. Over eight years, Romo has held key leadership roles, significantly contributing to record-breaking advisor productivity. She has been recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual’s top 10 women in the Western region and among the top 50 advisors within five years. She mentors women in finance, advocating for equality in a male-dominated industry. Actively involved in community service, Romo supports JDRF (a nonprofit that is committed to ending type 1 diabetes), the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.