Amy Eybsen is a managing director in GHJ’s audit and assurance practice, with 15 years of experience in public accounting. Known for her leadership and expertise, she was promoted to managing director in 2023, solidifying her position as an emerging leader. Eybsen is a nonprofit accounting specialist, launching GHJ’s Nonprofit Bytes Podcast to provide insights on technology for nonprofits, furthering her impact in the sector. She holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Central Florida and a master’s in accountancy from USC. Recognized globally as “Young Accountant of the Year” in 2018, she also serves on the board of Voices For Children and volunteers for organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

