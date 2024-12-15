Chief Business Officer | Carbon Health

An Le is an experienced startup executive focused on product-driven growth, revenue and operational excellence. At Carbon Health, she led COVID-19 response efforts, managing 65% of revenue and 75% of team growth, facilitating over three million COVID tests and overseeing mass vaccination sites such as Dodger Stadium. Post-pandemic, Le led revenue cycle management (RCM), boosting collections rates to over 95% and improving efficiency by 50%. She now leads Carbon’s EHR licensing, launching CarbyOS to transform patient-care interactions. Prior roles include leadership at Dynamic Signal, Yammer (acquired by Microsoft) and business development at New Relic. She holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford. Known for her strategic insight and dedication, Le is skilled at scaling startups.

