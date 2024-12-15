(Gittings Photography)

Partner & Co-Chair, Corporate Litigation Practice Group and Class Action Defense Team

Blank Rome LLP

Ana Tagvoryan, partner and cochair of the corporate litigation practice group and class action defense team at Blank Rome LLP, is a leading litigator with over 17 years of experience. She specializes in defending high-stakes consumer class action cases related to consumer privacy, data handling, advertising and e-commerce for major corporations. Known for her strategic approach, Tagvoryan is skilled at efficiently resolving cases early, saving clients significant costs. Her recent successes include securing victories in key cases such as Soto v. Keiser University, Colin v. Alpargatas, USA and Licea v. The Finish Line Inc. Beyond her legal practice, Tagvoryan serves on the board of the Atlantic Legal Foundation, mentors young professionals and advocates for diversity and women’s advancement in law.