Honoree: Education/Nonprofit/Government

President & CEO

Latino Donor Collaborative

As president and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), Ana Valdez has driven transformative change and innovation across diverse sectors, making her a standout leader who influences executives at the nation’s largest companies with her inspirational, data-driven rhetoric, knowledge and candor. She forged her path with several notable roles throughout the late 1980s, 1990s and 2000s that were traditionally male-dominated during her various tenures, which has empowered her to exhibit influence and persuasion over executives of various backgrounds to drive positive economic change.

Since 2014, Valdez has led the Latino Donor Collaborative, transforming it into a powerful think tank that produces data and fact-based business tools. Under her leadership, LDC’s research has become essential for decision-makers at Fortune 1000 companies and key economic and political institutions, including the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Congress. By partnering with top universities like Columbia University, Stanford University and UCLA, LDC provides invaluable insights into the Latino community’s contributions to various sectors. Throughout her time at LDC, she has collaborated with major corporations like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble and many others.

In the past two years, Valdez has spearheaded several initiatives that have significantly impacted both LDC and the broader community. She led the team to produce and distribute the most robust and informative reports in its history, including the Latino GDP Report and the Latinos in Media Report, highlighting crucial statistics like the fact that U.S. Latinos comprise the fifth-largest standalone economy in the world. By providing concrete data, Valdez and the team combat stereotypes and emphasize the importance of diversity in driving economic growth. Valdez and the LDC also recently launched Elevate Latinos, a youth engagement community and social media hub. Elevate Latinos serves as a dynamic platform where Latinos of all backgrounds can explore and share the community’s impact in the U.S.

