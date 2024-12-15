Vice President Of Product Marketing | Viant Technology

Technology & Software

With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, Andrea Bras is the vice president of product marketing at Viant Technology. Since joining Viant in 2015 and being promoted to VP in 2020, she has been instrumental in shaping the company’s product marketing strategy, guiding it through multiple acquisitions and its 2021 IPO while maintaining consistent brand messaging. Under Bras’ leadership, Viant’s stock price surged 135% over the past two years, and the company reported a 13% year-over-year revenue increase. She implemented key technologies like Zendesk’s Viant DSP Knowledge Base, WalkMe, Highspot and Crayon, enhancing operational efficiency. Committed to mentorship, Bras supports future leaders and is involved in industry organizations like the IAB.