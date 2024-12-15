(Dennis Trantham)

Partner | SingerLewak

Andrea Link is a highly accomplished tax practitioner and business manager with extensive experience in entertainment, family wealth and estate planning. She is a member of AICPA, CalCPA and MPTF, and holds a B.A. in biological sciences with a minor in art history from UC Davis, as well as a master’s in taxation from Golden Gate University. Link has worked with high-net-worth individuals, startups and clients in the entertainment industry, including film and TV production, concert production and promotion and loan-out corporations. She also has experience working with international entertainers. Before joining SingerLewak, Link co-owned Laurand Management, a boutique tax and business management practice in Century City, served as global tax director for a Fortune 200 company and as a tax consultant for a Big Four accounting firm.

