Angela Reddock-Wright is an esteemed employment and Title IX attorney mediator with nearly 30 years in employment and labor law. Founder of the Reddock Law Group, she transitioned to full-time mediation in 2011 after 15 years of litigation. A UCLA and Amherst College graduate, Reddock-Wright received mediation training at Pepperdine’s Strauss Institute. She serves as an adjunct professor at USC Gould School of Law and holds key roles on mediation panels, including the U.S. District Court and Central District of California. A published author and public speaker, she leads with a mission to foster healthy workplaces. Recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyer and 2024 Top 50 Women Super Lawyer, Reddock-Wright was also featured in Super Lawyers Magazine and “Best Lawyers.”