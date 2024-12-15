(Gittings Photography)

Senior Counsel | Clark Hill

Angeline Chen is a senior counsel at Clark Hill, specializing in immigration law. She advises clients on complex immigration matters, including obtaining family-based or employment-based permanent residency, work visas and legal status. Chen has successfully represented victims of domestic violence in obtaining permanent residency, helping clients free themselves from abusive relationships. Recognized as an Immigration Trailblazer by the National Law Journal in 2023, her work extends beyond the courtroom. In 2022, she launched the podcast “Immigration Today” to discuss critical immigration issues. As co-founder of Rise to Reunite, she assists families separated at the border by providing legal aid and essential supplies. Chen is also active in organizations like the Los Angeles County Bar Association Immigration Section and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.