Angie Rowe, president and CEO of Beyond Blindness, has driven unprecedented growth and innovation, impacting children with visual impairments and disabilities. With 25-plus years in nonprofit leadership, she transformed the nearly 60-year-old organization through rebranding and expanded programming and strategic initiatives, like forming the Ophthalmic Advisory Board and partnering with major medical and academic institutions. Under Rowe’s leadership, Beyond Blindness launched a TVI training program with Cal State LA and a five-year strategic plan aiming to serve 2,680 children by 2027, already halfway there in 2023. Her advocacy efforts secured increased grants and funding, enhancing services and community impact. Appointed as education commissioner for First 5 Orange County and treasurer for CAPSES, Rowe is a key advocate for disability services.