Founding Partner & Managing Director | Manhattan West

Financial Services

Angie Spielman is a founding partner and managing director at Manhattan West, a prominent wealth management firm based in Los Angeles, California, known for its unique platform of alternative investments. She specializes in delivering customized wealth management solutions, working closely with clients and their advisors to effectively manage assets, optimize finances and develop growth strategies tailored to each individual’s future goals. Spielman has built a unique niche in guiding women facing significant life changes toward financial independence. Inspired by her mother, who defied tradition in Latin America by managing her family’s finances, she is passionate about empowering women through financial education and support. Her extensive background spans from New York’s fixed-income trading floors to Southern California’s middle-market banking, bringing diverse insights and experience to her clients.