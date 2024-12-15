Partner | Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Ann Marie Mortimer, partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, leads the commercial litigation practice and is the founder of the firm’s Los Angeles office. As one of California’s few female managing partners, she mentors young female attorneys and new associates, exemplifying leadership within the firm. Mortimer is a skilled litigator known for achieving dismissals in complex data breach and environmental cases for clients like OneMain Financial, Neiman Marcus and Marathon Petroleum. She represents high-profile clients such as Facebook and Instagram in cases involving data privacy, cybersecurity and intellectual property issues. Her pro bono work includes a successful consumer fraud case protecting a vulnerable senior citizen. Mortimer also serves on the board of trustees for the Children’s Burn Foundation, helping critically burned children recover physically and emotionally.

