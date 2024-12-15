Executive Vice President & Chief Small Business Administration Lending Officer | Hanmi Bank

Financial Services

Anna Chung is the executive vice president and chief SBA lending officer at Hanmi Bank, a Los Angeles-based community bank serving diverse multi-ethnic customers through 35 branches in six states. During the COVID pandemic, she led her team to process over 15 times their annual application volume in PPP loans, extending support to small business owners regardless of whether they were clients. In 2022 and 2023, Chung continued to help small businesses navigate economic challenges, focusing on tailored financial solutions. She also mentors the next generation of bankers, spearheading Hanmi’s Credit Trainee program. She serves on the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders Region 9 Committee and is involved with the Jewish Free Loan Association.