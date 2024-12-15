Chief Executive Officer Sensate

Anna Gudmundson, CEO of Sensate, is a transformative leader in wellness technology, steering the company to success through innovation and a commitment to mental well-being. With a tech background and expertise in product development, she has driven Sensate’s growth and impact, particularly with its flagship device that uses infrasound technology to stimulate the vagus nerve, offering non-invasive stress management solutions. Gudmundson’s leadership has garnered recognition for Sensate in wellness, expanded its market reach and secured significant venture capital for ongoing R&D and global expansion. A strong advocate for women in tech, she organizes initiatives to increase gender diversity and empower women in the industry, making her a respected leader and role model.

