Executive Vice President | EON Reality

Technology & Software

Anna Lejerskar, executive vice president at EON Reality, has over a decade of international business experience and has visited over 85 countries, driving the company’s global expansion in Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. With an M.B.A., she leads the EON Learn for Life Program, championing the use of XR and AI to enhance education, especially in underserved regions. Lejerskar has facilitated partnerships with governments and organizations, notably establishing an Interactive Digital Center in Morocco with USAID and other institutions, benefiting over 1,500 individuals through training and workforce development. She also founded the EON Learn for Life AI Academy, which has equipped 400-plus youths with skills in tech and business since 2020. Committed to making XR and AI accessible, her work continues to reshape global education and training.

