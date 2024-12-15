Anne Oliver

Founder & CEO | House of M Beauty

Anne Nguyen Oliver, founder and CEO of House of M Beauty, introduced saffron-infused skincare to the mainstream market, making House of M the first Vietnamese-owned skincare brand sold at Nordstrom. Inspired by her own journey with postpartum depression, she discovered the benefits of saffron and created a product line that has sold out multiple times. Committed to supporting her community, Oliver mentors young entrepreneurs and participates in AAPI and business conferences to inspire others. During the pandemic, she led efforts to donate essential supplies to healthcare workers. Recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, she continues to expand House of M, using her platform to champion Vietnamese American representation and encourage others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.