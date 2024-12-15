Founder & President | Hyphen

Archana Sahgal is the founder and president of Hyphen, established in 2021 to connect federal policies with communities of color, fostering social change and dismantling systems of oppression. With over a decade of experience in philanthropy, government and nonprofit advocacy, she has held leadership roles at the Obama White House, the Department of Commerce and various foundations. At the National Immigration Law Center, Sahgal launched and directed the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund. Hyphen, a woman of color-led organization, advances equity through public-private partnerships like the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative and The Initiative for Inclusive Entrepreneurship. In 2024, she coordinated efforts with the Treasury Department and Vice President’s Office, securing over $177 million for underserved small businesses and facilitating impactful White House roundtables.