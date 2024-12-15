Chief Financial Officer | Cult Gaia

Asal Nazi is the CFO of Cult Gaia, where she has been instrumental in driving the brand’s financial success and strategic growth. Her journey at Cult Gaia began as controller, where her insights helped boost the company’s direct-to-consumer business, resulting in year-over-year revenue growth and her subsequent promotion to CFO. In her role, Nazi oversees financial planning, risk management and long-term expansion strategies. Her unique background in engineering and finance has enabled her to bring a data-driven, analytical approach to her role. Her career spans multiple industries, including retail, tech and consumer goods, where she’s consistently optimized financial performance and identified growth opportunities. Known for her innovative thinking, Nazi continues to enhance Cult Gaia’s market presence and profitability, positioning the brand for sustainable success in the competitive fashion industry.