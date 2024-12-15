(Brandon Burris)

Associate

Snell & Wilmer

Ava Freund is an associate at Snell & Wilmer’s Los Angeles office, specializing in labor and employment and commercial litigation. Known for her strong litigation skills, she represents employers in complex cases involving wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment and wage disputes, including class action and PAGA defense. Her career began as a plaintiff-side litigator, giving her a valuable perspective that enhances her advocacy for clients. Recently, Freund has been preparing an appeal on PAGA and arbitration agreements, which could significantly impact employer protections. Her strategic approach to cases, exemplified by her recent success in resolving a high-stakes disability discrimination matter, showcases her commitment to achieving favorable outcomes. Active in her Agoura Hills community, Freund volunteers at her children’s preschool and the Jewish Home for the Aging.

