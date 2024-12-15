Founder & President | SharpLine

Barbara Armendariz is the founder and president of SharpLine, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles. With over 18 years of industry experience, she specializes in retail property transactions and leads a growing team of brokers and her firm, now in its eighth year, serves landlord, investor and corporate occupier clients with personalized strategies for leasing, site selection and sale-leaseback scenarios. Before founding SharpLine, Armendariz held leadership roles at CBRE and Colliers International. A trailblazer in a competitive market, she continues to mentor her team and daughters Samantha and Sophia. Her resilience and entrepreneurial drive have made her a standout in the commercial real estate industry.

