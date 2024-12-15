(SHANE_LOPES)

Wealth Management Advisor | Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Strategies & Insurance Solutions

Barbara Bernstein is a wealth management advisor at Fortuna Wealth Management, where she helps clients articulate their financial goals and connect them with the tools needed to achieve financial freedom. Known for her transparent approach, she educates her clients, often empowering women to take control of their financial futures. After a successful career in the entertainment industry, Bernstein transitioned to wealth management, driven by a desire to make a greater impact. She holds a political science degree from UC Berkeley and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(tm) (CFP®). She also leads the Northwestern Mutual Women’s Council in Los Angeles, where she focuses on fostering mentorship and education for women in finance.