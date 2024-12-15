(Spiderbox)

Law Partner | Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Barbara R. Gadbois is a senior partner at Gibbs Giden, with over 35 years of expertise in public and private construction law. She specializes in project development, managing construction contracts, procurement, public works and claims avoidance, serving municipal clients, private developers and general contractors on major multi-million-dollar projects. Recognized for her strategic guidance and practical insights, Gadbois’ recent projects include transactional and project administration for residential developments, hospitals and schools and dispute resolution in the hospitality sector. She has been continuously recognized as a top construction lawyer by Chambers USA since 2007 and is consistently listed among Southern California Super Lawyers and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence.

