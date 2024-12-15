(NBC/Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal)

UCP & Universal

President

International Studios

Entertainment

Beatrice Springborn is the president of UCP and Universal International Studios (UIS), overseeing over 40 globally aired and streamed series. She’s a prominent industry leader, recently spearheading acclaimed projects like Seth MacFarlane’s Ted (Peacock’s No. 1 comedy for two months) and Dr. Death season two. Hits like Apples Never Fall, Based on a True Story and Everyone Else Burns have marked her success. Upcoming highlights include UIS’ The Day of the Jackal and Lockerbie and UCP’s Teacup and Hysteria! Before joining in 2020, Springborn led Hulu’s development of notable originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People and Nine Perfect Strangers. Her extensive background includes roles at UCP, Universal Television and Pixar, contributing to projects like The Mindy Project, The Walking Dead and Finding Nemo.