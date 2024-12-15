(Paul Smith/Paul Smith Photography)

Wealth Advisor | Avitas Wealth Management

Becky Rang joined Avitas Wealth Management in 2021, with over a decade of wealth management experience. She specializes in collaborating with families, executives and entrepreneurs to establish enduring legacies through comprehensive financial planning, charitable giving and investment strategies. Rang enjoys providing thoughtful financial solutions that have a positive impact on clients’ lives. With an empathetic approach, she finds great satisfaction in helping families establish a long-lasting legacy through collaboration, coordination and education. She is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA®). Rang’s dedication to client success and education solidifies her reputation as a trusted wealth advisor at Avitas Wealth Management.