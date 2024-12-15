Chief Financial Officer | Community Preservation Partners

Belinda Oakes, CFO of Community Preservation Partners (CPP), has made significant strides in optimizing financial operations for the affordable housing developer. She led the implementation of a new accounting system, enabling efficient deal closures and improved cash flow management. Oakes’ financial strategies, including a three-year rolling plan, have enhanced revenue growth by 17% and 14% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. She is also deeply involved in her community, serving as president of the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation, where she leads fundraising efforts for local schools. Dedicated to mentoring women in real estate, she actively supports the next generation of female leaders, creating growth opportunities within CPP. Oakes’ commitment to financial excellence and community engagement underscores her impactful role in both the affordable housing and education sectors.