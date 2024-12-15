Entertainment Business Manager | Abacus Financial Business Management

Belva Anakwenze, principal of Abacus Financial Business Management, serves as an entertainment business manager for high-profile creatives, including actors and musicians. With over 15 years of experience, she manages clients such as Jay Ellis and Kevin Frazier, advising on financial strategies for individuals and entertainment companies. Anakwenze recently launched “The Earn Up,” a YouTube financial show in partnership with Patreon, aimed at helping creators manage their businesses. Named among Billboard’s Top Business Managers and Variety’s Business Manager Elite, she is also a sought-after speaker, with a recent appearance at SXSW 2024. Committed to financial literacy, Anakwenze educates youth and creatives on financial management and serves on the board of Junior Achievement Southern California.