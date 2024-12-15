Co-CEO

C-Sweet

Beth Hilbing is a seasoned senior executive with over 25 years of experience managing high-level operations in various industries including aerospace, financial institutions, media, entertainment and insurance. With significant leadership roles at organizations like Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Company, she has overseen large teams and managed budgets exceeding $120 million. Hilbing is highly skilled in global program management, mergers and acquisitions, IT strategic planning and cybersecurity technology. As co-CEO of C-Sweet, a national executive women’s networking organization with over 10,000 members, she leads 50 annual programs in major cities across the U.S., advocating for women in leadership roles. Hilbing holds an M.B.A. with an emphasis in finance and business and has received numerous awards for women’s executive leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

