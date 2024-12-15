Brenda Castillo

President & CEO | National Hispanic Media Coalition

Brenda Victoria Castillo is the first woman to serve as president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC). An Indigenous Latina activist and Emmy-winning producer, she is a national leader in diversity and inclusion, civil rights and social justice. Under Castillo’s leadership, NHMC has expanded its advocacy in Washington D.C. and Hollywood, launching initiatives like the 2024 Policy Priorities: “Human Rights Ensure Human Stories.” She oversees programs to increase opportunities for Latino writers and creatives, including the long-running Series Scriptwriters Program. She also played a key role in the confirmation of Anna M. Gomez, the first Latina FCC commissioner. In addition, Castillo launched the Visionary Alliance to amplify Latino voices in the media and serves on multiple national boards promoting Latino representation.