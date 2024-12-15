(Donald L. Carlton)

Special Counsel

Duane Morris LLP

Brooke Blanchard Tabshouri, special counsel at Duane Morris LLP, specializes in employment and labor law. With extensive experience in counseling clients, drafting employment policies, conducting employee training and defending employers in litigation, she handles cases involving harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, wage-hour violation and trade secrets theft at both state and federal levels. In 2023, Tabshouri was named a “Lawyer on the Fast Track” by the California Legal Awards and received Duane Morris’ Margery Reed Professional Excellence Award for her contributions to work-life management. During COVID-19, she served on Duane Morris’ strategy team, regularly updating clients on regulatory developments. Additionally, she frequently writes and speaks on employment law topics, contributing valuable insights to her firm and the broader community.