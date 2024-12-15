EVP & Western Region President | Wilmington Trust

Financial Services

As EVP and western region president at Wilmington Trust, Candice Nakagawa leads California’s wealth management operations, focusing on personal trust, investment management and private banking for affluent clients and middle-market institutions. She has expanded Wilmington’s West Coast presence, building a dedicated team to deliver tailored financial strategies. Previously, Nakagawa led private wealth management at U.S. Bank in Orange County and established the Wealth Management Professional Development Program, fostering mentorship for upcoming wealth advisors. A former head of Women & Wealth at MUFG Union Bank, she remains dedicated to empowering women and women-owned businesses. She also serves on the boards of the California Council on Economic Education and Women’s Voices Now, advocating for financial literacy and global women’s rights.