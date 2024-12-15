Private Wealth Advisor | Strategic View Advisors

Carol Bates is a private wealth advisor at Strategic View Advisors, where she provides financial planning and investment guidance. With nearly two decades of experience in finance, she plays a key role on the firm’s financial planning and investment committees, contributing to overall organizational strategy. Bates holds an M.S. in business administration with a finance concentration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and maintains the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(tm) (CFP®) designation, as well as Series 7 and 66 registrations. Her approach to financial planning is highly personalized, focusing on aligning clients’ goals, values and wealth. Bates emphasizes asset allocation, tax efficiency and strategic fund selection, recognizing that success is defined by achieving life goals, not just performance targets.