Honoree: Consumer Goods

Group President of Acquisitions, Business Development and West Coast Headquarters

L’Oreal

Carol Hamilton is group president of U.S. acquisitions, the BOLD Fund and the West Coast headquarters for L’Oréal USA. A champion of gender equality and children’s rights, she has pioneered philanthropic causes at L’Oréal and served as a mentor to countless men and women.

She is strategically charged with identifying key American brands and services for potential acquisition or investment. In 2020, she was also charged with opening their second headquarters in Los Angeles and leading the group’s West Coast operation, culture and reputation. During her 40-year career at L’Oréal, she has been responsible for building the L’Oréal flagship brand from a small indie brand in the 80s into the No. 1 global beauty brand worldwide, behind the iconic phrase “Because I’m Worth It.” In 2008, Hamilton was promoted to run the luxe portfolio of brands, tripling retail sales in her 10-year tenure.

She also led successful acquisitions of Clarisonic, Urban Decay and IT Cosmetics, running these brands alongside Kiehl’s Since 1851, Armani Beauty, YSL Beaute and Lancôme. She was one of the first digitally savvy leaders at L’Oréal, pioneering the global launch of their first worldwide digital platform in 2009. In 2018, Hamilton extended her governance of American acquisitions, to be strategically charged across all divisions and services to build the group’s portfolio and expertise.

Under her leadership, Thayer’s Skincare (Mass), Youth to the People Skincare (Luxe) and SkinBetter Science (Dermatology) have been recently acquired. In 2020, Hamilton was charged with designing and leading L’Oréal West Coast headquarters and envisioning a new strategic way of working and a hybrid culture post-pandemic. She is now bi-coastal, splitting her time between California and New York, and her home in Connecticut. Throughout her career, Hamilton has been dedicated to philanthropic causes all linked to her passion to better women’s and children’s lives.

