Founder & Executive Director | If You Heard What I Heard

Carolyn Siegel, a marketing professional with experience at J.Crew, Google and more, founded If You Heard What I Heard in May 2020 following an antisemitic incident in L.A. She aimed to combat rising hate by sharing these powerful narratives. Launched in April 2021, the organization began with 15 interviews of grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and has grown to 47 stories, with a substantial waitlist. In the last two years, If You Heard What I Heard rang the closing bell at NASDAQ and hosted a sold-out Matisyahu concert. Siegel was honored by the California State Assembly for her impactful Holocaust education work. She frequently speaks across Southern California, sharing stories and lessons of tolerance and resilience, including at the Hermosa Valley School District and the Jewish Federation of San Diego.