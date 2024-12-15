(Franz Mahr)

Director of Public Relations | JSA+Partners

With over six years in public relations, Casey Borisoff has established herself as a key advisor to major brands in esports and gaming. As a founding member of JSA+Partners’ esports & gaming team, she has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s client portfolio and industry reputation. Borisoff spearheaded the PR strategy for the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series, achieving 287 placements and 3.1 billion impressions - a 150% increase. She also managed the Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 Championship, hosting 78 reporters and increasing coverage by 48% year-over-year. In September 2023, Borisoff led the announcement of EA SPORTS FC Pro, securing significant media attention. Recognized by Business Insider and Cynopsis Media, she mentors USC students aspiring to enter the gaming and PR industries.