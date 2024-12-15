Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Casey Morris, partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, specializes in labor and employment law, representing employers in areas like discrimination, wrongful termination and wage disputes. With a background in both public health and the music business, her unique perspective informs her legal practice. Morris has achieved significant outcomes in high-profile cases, including compelling arbitration in numerous discrimination and retaliation claims. She is a Loyola Law School alumna, where she graduated cum laude and earned accolades in multiple subjects. Her affiliations include the Order of the Coif and the St. Thomas More Legal Honor Society. Morris’ dedication to clients in various industries, such as healthcare and entertainment, underscores her influence as a leading labor attorney in California.

