President, Production Services, Franchise Management & Theatrical

Distribution, Disney Entertainment – Studios | The Walt Disney Studios

Entertainment

Cathleen Taff, president of production services, franchise management & theatrical distribution at Disney Entertainment - Studios, is a 30-year Disney veteran overseeing global theatrical distribution, production services, franchise management and multicultural engagement for The Walt Disney Studios. Leading distribution for studios including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, she guided Disney through record-breaking box office years, surpassing $7 billion globally in 2018 and achieving an unprecedented $11 billion in 2019, with releases like Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2 and Avatar: The Way of Water. Since 2020, Taff has managed Disney’s production services, overseeing technology, operations and labor relations for both theatrical and streaming content. She also oversees Disney Theatrical Group, producing live events worldwide and Disney Music Group, which includes Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records.