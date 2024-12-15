Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Grant Thornton

Professional Services

Cathy Hyodo, with over 30 years in accounting, leads Grant Thornton’s Los Angeles office and technology industry practice, specializing in tech clients across digital media, e-commerce and telecommunications. Known for her people focused leadership, she drives growth by understanding client needs and fostering an inclusive culture. A USC alumna and advisory board member, Hyodo actively shapes programs to prepare future accountants. Her commitment to diversity is evident in her mentorship of women and professionals of color, many of whom have advanced to leadership roles. Recognized as a “Woman to Watch” by the California Society of CPAs, she has championed flexibility and collaboration long before remote work was common, helping create a workplace where young professionals feel valued and heard.

